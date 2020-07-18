ZTE launches its first 5G indoor CPE in South Africa

Johannesburg, July 17 (People’s Daily Online) - ZTE, a major international provider of telecommunications, launched its first 5G Wireless Router, ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801A, in South Africa in collaboration with MTN, one of the leading telecommunications operators in South Africa.

ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801A supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 access technology, allowing multiple users to access the 5G network at the same time. This device will enable customers to access 5G in all 5G-enabled areas of South Africa. ZTE “Smart ANT” algorithm allows ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801A to independently select better signals. It supports both NSA & SA 5G Networks, compatible with mainstream 4G and 5G standards.

“ZTE has always been at the forefront of 5G commercialization and our end-to-end solutions have been ready for the market,” said Bob Zhou, Director of Mobile Division at ZTE Corporation South Africa. “ZTE has been committed to developing a series of diversified 5G terminal devices portfolio to satisfy the diverse requirements of operators, enterprise users, and consumers in multiple service scenarios. Our key objective is to empower the digital life in the near future and accelerate digital transformation.”

“We are confident that we have built a strong foundation to grow and support our 5G ecosystem. Partnering with ZTE on 5G devices is an integral part in delivering an exceptional experience for our customers,” said MTN SA Chief Consumer Officer Mapula Bodibe.

ZTE has been collaborating with leading partners to accelerate the 5G terminal commercialization. To date, ZTE has been in cooperation with more than 30 operators worldwide in the 5G terminal arena.