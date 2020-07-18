The U.S. administration has continuously upgraded its wanton interference in the internal affairs of China, attracting criticism from the international community.

The most recent stigmatization of China has occurred amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the U.S. pushing to hold China responsible for the outbreak.

The U.S. has recently approved yet another arms deal to Taiwan and supported advocates of "Taiwan independence," interfered in the affairs of northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region under the guise of human rights, enacted the Hong Kong Autonomy Act to challenge the sovereignty of China, as well as allowed aircraft carriers to resume exercises in the South China Sea, trying to disrupt the peace and stability of the region.

The country is going out of its way to block the development of China's tech giant Huawei, and is even considering imposing travel bans on members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and their families, according to The New York Times.

In the interference of China’s internal affairs, the U.S. has provoked conflicts and seriously violated the Charter of the United Nations, undermined the international law and the norms concerning international relations, as well as challenged the bottom line of justice and morals.

By interfering in the internal affairs of China, the U.S. aims to restrain China's development and hinder the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, ultimately leading China into the development road of the U.S.

The U.S. has a long history of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. It has imposed sanctions against Cuba for decades, and countries like Iran, Syria and Venezuela have also fallen victim to its interference for over 10 years.

China will oppose any country interfering in its internal affairs in any way, will unswervingly defend national sovereignty and interests, and will never give in on issues involving the country's core interests.

Some U.S politicians should never underestimate China's determination to take countermeasures, as their interference will only harm both China and itself.