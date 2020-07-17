China utilizes digital technology to empower traditional manufacturing industry

Cities in China have made full use of digital technology to empower the traditional manufacturing industry, as part of the efforts to improve quality, efficiency and promote upgrading of the industry.

Zongshen Industrial Group, a Chinese manufacturing company, began to provide the collaborative management service of power industry chain based on an industrial Internet platform, carrying out intelligent transformation of the production line in 2017. After the upgrading, the efficiency has been increased by four times.

In addition to Zongshen, many enterprises in Banan district of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have been or are carrying out intelligent transformation. At present, 13 intelligent factories and digital workshops have been built.

"5G signals have been fully accessed, and more than 300 intelligent robots of 11 kinds are pipelined. With 80 percent of the products produced by ourselves, the product defect rate has been reduced by more than 80 percent, and the product quality has been qualitatively improved," Zhou Shifeng, deputy general manager of Qingdao Shuangxing Co., Ltd., said.

The industrial Internet is not a simple replacement of machines, equipment connections and deal making, but the integration of equipment, production lines, factories, suppliers, industries and user links through the industrial Internet platform, which is multilateral, open and interactive.

"Industrial Internet can not only enable enterprises to improve efficiency and reduce costs, but also promote the transformation of Chongqing industry and build a digital industrial ecology," the head of the intelligent department of the Chongqing Economic and Information Commission shared.

The responsible person also noted that the industrial Internet serves as an important carrier of production and manufacturing reform and accurate individual service; it is the inevitable choice to improve quality, increase efficiency and achieve high-quality development.