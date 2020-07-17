China's leading passenger bus company remains largest exporter despite epidemic

Xiamen King Long Motor Group, a China-based company, principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of passenger buses, has withstood the impact of COVID-19 this year, remaining the largest exporter in the industry, with more than 9,000 passenger buses exported in the first half of this year.

200 King Long buses are ready for shipment to Cyprus from Xiamen in 2020. (Photo/ State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Fujian)

In the face of the outbreak of COVID-19, 13,000 employees of King Long Motor Group overcame various difficulties such as labor and material shortages, and realized the completion of the first batch of negative pressure isolation ambulances in just 10 days, said Xie Siyu, deputy general manager of Fujian Motor Industry Group Co., Ltd., and vice chairman of King Long Motor Group.

At the same time, the group has deepened the transformation and upgrading of intelligent manufacturing, and rapidly developed and launched a series of epidemic prevention products, such as healthy passenger cars, unmanned disinfection vehicles, intelligent epidemic prevention workstations, and protective masks.

Furthermore, as the country seeks to promote street vending as a way to reboot the coronavirus-stricken economy, the group has seized the opportunity of "street vending economy," immediately launching "mobile shops" such as pure electric vending cars.

As the leading exporter of passenger buses in China, King Long Motor Group has sold its products to more than 160 countries and regions on five continents.

Since the resumption of work on Feb. 18, King Long Motor Group has made every effort to accelerate the pace of production, exporting passenger buses of various types to 46 countries and regions, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Chile.

In addition, King Long Motor Group has exported 2,340 buffet coaches to Egypt, of which 1,000 were exported in April, the first mass export order since southeast China's Fujian province resumed work and production this year.

The group has also won the order for 448 Saudi school buses and exported 437 intelligent epidemic prevention workstations to 20 countries and regions.