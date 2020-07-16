Drive-thru testing point opens in NE China’s Harbin

Harbin city in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province has opened the first drive-thru testing point for nucleic acid tests for coronavirus in Harbin New Area, with sample collection taking just six seconds, Chinanews.com reported on Wednesday.

A medical worker carries out a nucleic acid test on a passenger, who can remain in his vehicle during the entire process. Photo courtesy of Harbin New Area

People being tested can remain in their vehicles during the entire process, which will take a maximum of six minutes, and receive their results in about six hours. It is very quick and convenient, and most importantly, it helps avoid mass gatherings.

People who wish to receive the test can make an appointment online beforehand. When they arrive, a medical worker will first check their identity then input their personal information into the system. A personal bar code will be attached to the sample, which will be stored in a special box and later transported to a nucleic acid detection laboratory.

The sample collection takes just six seconds. Photo courtesy of Harbin New Area

The drive-thru testing point in the new area will make taking nucleic acid tests for people travelling between China and neighboring Russia easier and more convenient, and is therefore expected to boost investment and development of local industries.

As the only national-level new area featuring Chinese cooperation with Russia, and the biggest modern industrial cluster in the province, the new area plays a vital role in boosting economic cooperation between China and Russia.