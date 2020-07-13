China-Mexico relations maintain sound momentum of development: Chinese vice FM

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- With joint efforts of both sides, China-Mexico relations have maintained a good momentum of development, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang has said.

Zheng made the remarks on Friday at the 17th political consultation between the two countries' foreign ministries via video link, which was also attended by Mexico's Deputy Secretary of Foreign Affairs Julian Ventura.

Not long ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reached an important consensus in a telephone conversation on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the fight against COVID-19, Zheng said.

Noting the two sides have maintained close communication at all levels, Zheng said the two countries have made new progress in bilateral cooperation in such fields as pandemic prevention and control, economy and trade, as well as infrastructure construction.

China is willing to work with Mexico to continue to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen communication, coordination and cooperation in various fields and jointly safeguard multilateralism, so as to push the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level, Zheng said.

Ventura spoke highly of the bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and other fields.

Noting that Mexico values developing relations with China, Ventura said his country is willing to step up mutually beneficial cooperation with China in a wide range of fields such as epidemic prevention and control, trade and investment, culture, education and tourism in order to promote greater progress of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.