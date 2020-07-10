China's Ningxia donates medical supplies to Ethiopia

YINCHUAN, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A batch of medical supplies, donated by the government of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and bound for Ethiopia's Oromia regional state, set off from Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia on Thursday.

The supplies, consisting of 30,000 surgical masks, 2,000 disposable medical masks, 2,000 protective suits, and two ventilators, will arrive in Beijing later on Thursday. The batch will then be transferred to Oromia as soon as possible to help with the fight against COVID-19, according to Ningxia's foreign affairs office.

So far, Ningxia has donated anti-pandemic supplies to 12 countries, including the Republic of Korea, Iran, Pakistan, Italy, Japan, Romania, Russia, Morocco, Colombia, Mauritania, Indonesia, and Ethiopia.