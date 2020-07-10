Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>People's Daily Online Exclusives

Special "convertible" helps students taking college entrance exams prevent carsickness

(People's Daily Online)    13:43, July 10, 2020

A senior high school in Shouguang of east China's Shandong Province introduced a special "convertible", designed specially for students taking college entrance exams who are prone to car sickness, on July 7.

(Photo/Qilu Evening News)

Photos of this special "convertible" went viral on the Internet after being posted. Netizens were impressed by the personalized vehicle, saying the move was thoughtful, while others adored it for its cuteness.

Unlike the usual passenger buses for students taking college entrance exams, the "convertible" is in fact a pickup truck installed with a sunroof and two wooden benches inside.

Although the appearance of this "convertible" seems simple and crude, it allows students to not only enjoy natural ventilation, but also avoid the risk of car sickness.

As resident students were sent to other schools to take the college entrance exams, the senior high school were worried that some of them might get carsick and came up with this solution, said a staff member from the school, adding that the students were very satisfied with the arrangement and signed up voluntarily to be passengers. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York