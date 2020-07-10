Special "convertible" helps students taking college entrance exams prevent carsickness

A senior high school in Shouguang of east China's Shandong Province introduced a special "convertible", designed specially for students taking college entrance exams who are prone to car sickness, on July 7.

(Photo/Qilu Evening News)

Photos of this special "convertible" went viral on the Internet after being posted. Netizens were impressed by the personalized vehicle, saying the move was thoughtful, while others adored it for its cuteness.

Unlike the usual passenger buses for students taking college entrance exams, the "convertible" is in fact a pickup truck installed with a sunroof and two wooden benches inside.

Although the appearance of this "convertible" seems simple and crude, it allows students to not only enjoy natural ventilation, but also avoid the risk of car sickness.

As resident students were sent to other schools to take the college entrance exams, the senior high school were worried that some of them might get carsick and came up with this solution, said a staff member from the school, adding that the students were very satisfied with the arrangement and signed up voluntarily to be passengers.