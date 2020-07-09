Post-90s teacher spends all night baking "memory bread" for gaokao students!

On July 7, the first day of the national college entrance examination, also known as gaokao, 48 students from Longcheng Senior High School in Shenzhen received a special gift from their teacher Chen Weifeng, a post-90s head teacher. To help them with their gaokao, Chen had baked 48 pieces of “memory bread” inscribed with mathematical formulas and wishes of good luck.

Chen’s 'memory bread’(Photo/People's Daily)

Chen Weifeng said that he had been planning this special gift for the students for a very long time, after a scene from the popular cartoon Doraemon came to his mind. In the scene, Doraemon gives Nobita Nobi a piece of "memory bread”, and tells him that eating a piece of will imprint the knowledge written on it in his mind. "Isn't this exactly what students have always wanted?"

Chen Weifeng spent the whole night before gaokao making "memory bread". "Decorating it with cream and chocolate is harder than writing with a pen. The strength and turns must be handled carefully. It’s very difficult to change after the cream is applied! Although I wasn’t very good at it, I felt that there was a kind of strength and faith supporting me! " Chen said.

"Memory bread" (screenshot from animation Doraemon)

At 6 a.m., he finally completed the production and packaging of all 48 slices of "memory bread". At 6:30 a.m., Chen quietly put a slice of "memory bread" on every student’s desk.

“Wow! Incredible!" the students were amazed by the "memory bread" when they entered the classroom, and excitedly hugged him and said with a smile: "Weifeng, you are the best!"

"I wrote the core formulas on the bread, hoping that students would remember everything they needed for gaokao," Chen said. Many people left comments filled with admiration and envy: “This is my childhood dream!"