China retains leading position in global shipbuilding

In the first half of the year, China topped the world in three major shipbuilding indexes - newly received orders, orders in hand, and orders delivered, according to latest statistics released by an authoritative global shipping and shipbuilding institute, cctv.com reported on July 8.

(Photo/cctv.com)

In the first six months, the volume of newly received orders in China was 11.3 million deadweight tonnes (dwt), 65.4 percent of the global total. South Korea and Japan took a share of 23.7 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.

The volume of order book in hand was 78.7 million dwt, 48.3 percent of the global total. The share of South Korea and Japan was 28.2 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

The volume of orders delivered accounted for 37 percent of the global total, higher than Japan at 31 percent and South Korea at 27 percent.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global delivery volume of newly built ships declined by 51 percent year-on-year in the Jan.-June period. Industry insiders pointed out that the reason why China has managed to receive more orders is because it has taken effective strategies against COVID-19, and promoted resumption of work and production in an orderly manner.