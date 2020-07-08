China-SA conference held to leverage online cross-border matchmaking advantages

China Construction Bank takes part in the China Fujian-South Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Online Promotional Conference

Johannesburg, July 7 (People’s Daily Online) –As part of a series of African Market Promotion Conferences aiming at enhancing bilateral trade cooperation between Fujian Province of China and South Africa, the China Fujian-South Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Online Promotional Conference was held successfully on Monday July 6, 2020. The event was sponsored by China’s Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce and co-sponsored by various institutions including China Construction Bank Fujian Branch, China Construction Bank Johannesburg Branch, China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation’s South Africa office and Fujian Branch, and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade South Africa representative office.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was conducted and broadcast live on an online platform. Attending the conference, the Deputy Director of Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, Depei Liu, delivered a welcoming speech at the main venue in the city of Fuzhou. The Senior Counsel of the West Asia and Africa Department of the Ministry of Commerce, Yajing Xie, and the Consul General of South Africa in Shanghai, Mpho Hlahla, both delivered speeches at the Beijing and Shanghai venues.

Screenshot of the Online Promotion Conference

During the promotion and communication session, the Counsel of Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, Fei Wu, first introduced the background of Fujian province and showcased the "Invest in Fujian" promotional video, followed by an introductory keynote presentation on the Kwa-Zulu Natal province by the CEO of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Investment and Trade Administration, Neville Matvey. The program also included presentations from, the Foreign Affairs Liaison Officer of the African Union Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Anina Hough, the Head of China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation’s South Africa office, Feng Pan, and the General Manager of China Construction Bank Johannesburg Branch, Meiwei Luo, which actively engaged in topics surrounding opportunities of China-Africa cooperation and the impact of the pandemic on South Africa's economy, as well as the China-South Africa economic and trade cooperation from various perspectives. Following the session, a Q&A was held with business representatives from both China and South Africa.

The General Manager of China Construction Bank Johannesburg Branch (CCB), Meiwei Luo, introduced CCB’s cross-border matchmaking business and the integrated service platform to fellow participants. She stated that relying on the said platform, global users are able to expand business scope in the Chinese market, while the Chinese users could develop cross-border business opportunities and in turn form a virtuous cycle driven by flow from both countries. "We hope that through this special promotion conference focusing on China and South Africa, CCB could play the role of a bridge to facilitate China-Africa economic and trade cooperation by leveraging on financial technological innovations, and we also hope that CCB's products and services will bring better experiences to our customers," Luo shared during the conference.

The General Manager of China Construction Bank Johannesburg Branch, Meiwei Luo, delivers a presentation at the conference

Ending on a positive note, the conference holds great significance in terms of enhancing China-Africa economic and trade collaboration. Through such communication, the developmental opportunities and challenges in the context of bilateral trade could be identified, providing a collaborative platform where corporates from Fujian could discover investment openings in South Africa, while businesses from South Africa could find ways to enter the Chinese market.