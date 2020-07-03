BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature, on Thursday strongly condemned and resolutely opposed the passage of the so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" by the U.S. Congress.

This U.S. move has grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and seriously violated international law, as well as the basic norms governing international relations, the committee said in a statement.

"Enacting the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is completely China's internal affair, which no foreign country has the right to interfere with," the statement read.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, and the Chinese government's governance over the HKSAR is based on China's Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, instead of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, said the committee.

Hong Kong-related policies announced by China in the joint declaration have all been included in the Basic Law of the HKSAR and effectively implemented since Hong Kong's return to China. There is no case of the so-called violation of "international obligations" by China at all, according to the committee.

"We urge the U.S. Congress and certain politicians to immediately stop meddling in China's internal affairs, including Hong Kong affairs, in any way," it said.

If the U.S. side is bent on going down the wrong path, China will resolutely respond with all necessary countermeasures, the statement said.