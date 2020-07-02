Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
PLA garrison in Hong Kong says to firmly support implementation of national security law in HKSAR

(Xinhua)    09:28, July 02, 2020

HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) said on Wednesday it firmly supports the promulgation and implementation of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Stressing that national security is the cornerstone for a country's stability and the guarantee for the people's well-being, the spokesperson of the PLA garrison in Hong Kong said in a statement that the enactment of the law meets the shared aspiration of all those who love the country and Hong Kong.

The law, which helps curb and punish crimes including secession, subversion, terrorist activities, and collusion with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security, "demonstrates our solemn position and strong will in safeguarding national security," said the statement released on Wednesday night.

Members of the PLA garrison in Hong Kong will resolutely carry out the decisions and plans by the central authorities, fully implement the principle of "one country, two systems" and perform the defense duties in accordance with the law, it said.

"We have the resolve, confidence and capability to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability," it said.

