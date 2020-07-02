Bangladesh political veterans extend congratulations on CPC's 99th anniversary

DHAKA, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Political veterans in Bangladesh have extended congratulations on the 99th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) that fell on Wednesday, lauding China's remarkable development over the past decades.

The CPC has achieved unprecedented social and economic development in the path of socialism, said Hasanul Haq Inu, president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, an ally of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling Grand Alliance, in his congratulatory message.

General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping and his political thought in the new era have been the most powerful drive in the current world political context, ensuring peace and development, said Inu.

He expressed the hope that under the leadership of Xi and the CPC, China will overcome the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and stand with Bangladesh as well as the world in combatting the pandemic.

He also expressed his gratitude to the CPC for sending doctors and urgently-needed medical equipment and medicines to his country.

Dilip Barua, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, also hailed China's achievements and its role in the international arena.

China has emerged as a global economic power, appreciated by the international community for its good governance and upholding of socialism, said Barua in his congratulatory message.

"We are grateful to China for developing Marxism and adapting it to a Chinese context, which has created great momentum for the development of socialism in the world," he said.

Under the leadership of Xi, China has brought the infectious disease of COVID-19 under control and become one of the first countries to curb the spread of the disease, he said.

"We firmly believe that your pragmatic, cautious, serious, hardworking, down-to-earth and low-key leadership skill would be able to create new development in the world political context, and will lead the party as well as the country ahead along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era," he said.