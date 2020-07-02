National Security Law paves the way for more prosperous Hong Kong

Hong Kong, the popular Asian city, returned to its motherland China after a century of British colonial rule on this very day 23 years ago, on July 1, 1997. Hong Kong was an inseparable part of China, but became a British colony after the Qing dynasty ceded it to the British Empire in 1842 through the Treaty of Nanjing, ending the First Opium War.

To commemorate its return to the motherland, Hongkongers are celebrating the historic occasion in a befitting manner today. The central government of China made the celebrations very special by passing the National Security Law for Hong Kong on June 30. Hongkongers have warmly welcomed and expressed unconditional support for the security law by singing patriotic songs and waving the national flag.

Analysts are of the view that the law will help Hong Kong embrace a brighter future. Through enacting the long-overdue legislation, as required under Article 23 of the Basic Law, the long-awaited decolonization has finally been started in the former British colony. Though the global economic hub is an integral part of China, as a colonial legacy, Hong Kong retains its own currency, passport and immigration channels, and legal system.

China has regained sovereignty over Hong Kong. The flag has changed, a tiny People's Liberation Army contingent has replaced its British counterpart, and the National People’s Congress has interpreted the local Basic Law a few times. But, thanks to 150 years of British colonialism, the educational and judicial systems, as well as the civil service and mass media in Hong Kong, are still dominated by those who subscribe to the viewpoints and values of the Western imperium. They never think of the welfare and development of Hongkongers, and would rather help their colonial masters perpetuate their dominance around the world.

As a sign of respect for the autonomy guaranteed under 'one country, two systems', the central government of China has always stuck to its non-interference policy when it comes to the city’s local government work. But the local government has constantly failed to undertake any initiative to decolonize Hong Kong in the face of riots, sabotage, violence, anarchy, and vandalism caused by the agents, pawns, and proteges of the Western imperium, especially the United States (US).

Ironically, they do everything in the name of protecting autonomy, human rights, freedoms, and democracy. These agents love to be called 'democratic forces'. These so-called democrats are always seeking excuses to wreak havoc and destabilize this global economic hub. If we look back at the past, we can see that they created anarchy and sabotage every year under the cover of democratic movements.

The pawns of the US broke their all-time records of violence and vandalism in their opposition to the anti-extradition bill last year. The world witnessed how valuable assets were burnt, police being assaulted every day and the national emblem and flag of China being insulted. Ironically, this sabotage took place under the pretext of peaceful demonstrations.

The violent demonstrators made it crystal clear that they did everything under the auspices of the so-called savior of democracy, the US, as they were seen carrying the US flag in different parts of the city during the demonstrations. Though the US has no right to meddle in the internal affairs of any country in the world, it has reportedly long been instigating violence brazenly in Hong Kong.

In an act of sheer interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign country, the US enacted the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 last November. The US Senate also passed the so-called Hong Kong Autonomy Act on June 25. The act was designed to obstruct China's national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region by imposing sanctions.

To my eyes, making any kind of analysis of the US legislation is unnecessary, as the wording and content of the law made it clear that the US has directly attacked the sovereign power of China by breaching all international laws, regulations, agreements, and conventions including the charter of the United Nations.

Finally, I would like to conclude that the national security legislation will bring about a brighter future for Hongkongers, as it will effectively make the city stable and peaceful by foiling all the conspiracies and attempts to destabilize it from the US and its local proteges. Thanks to the security law, which will only target acts such as secession, subversion, terrorist activities, and collusion with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security, and fix the loopholes in the judiciary, the world will be able to see a more prosperous Hong Kong in the coming years.

The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to People's Daily Online.

The author is the China Correspondent of the Bangladesh Post.