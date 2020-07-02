Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
Trump says he's "all for masks" but he hasn't had to wear one

(Xinhua)    15:24, July 02, 2020

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is "all for masks" in efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, but added that he hasn't had to wear one.

"I'm all for masks. I think masks are good," Trump told Fox Business, adding that he would wear a face covering if he were in a "tight situation" with other people.

The president said that he hasn't had to wear a mask because people around him have been tested for the coronavirus.

Asked whether he would wear a mask publicly, Trump said: "I mean, I'd have no problem. Actually, I had a mask on. I sort of liked the way I looked."

Trump has been under growing pressure from both Republicans and Democrats to set an example for the country by wearing a face mask amid the currently surging U.S. coronavirus caseload.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that wearing a mask cannot be stigmatized, caling for wearing one in public amid the pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday on CBS News that the White House was trying to defer to governors and other local officials on wearing a mask.

Also on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a federal mandate to wear masks in public was "long overdue" and faulted the president for not setting an example by wearing one in public himself.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

