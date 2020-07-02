China's Hubei reports no new COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, July 2 (Xinhua) -- No newly confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in central China's Hubei Province Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Hubei had reported 285,075 close contacts, and 13 of them were still under medical observation.

The province cleared all its confirmed COVID-19 cases on June 4, and its asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.

Hubei had reported a total of 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,623 cases had been cured and discharged from hospitals. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province.