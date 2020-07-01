China's Hubei clears asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, July 1 (Xinhua) -- No newly confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in central China's Hubei Province Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

As the last asymptomatic case was released from quarantine in the city of Ezhou, no such case was under medical observation in the province as of Tuesday.

Hubei had reported a total of 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,623 cases had been cured and discharged from hospitals. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province.