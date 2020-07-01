Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
China's Hubei clears asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    13:19, July 01, 2020

WUHAN, July 1 (Xinhua) -- No newly confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in central China's Hubei Province Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

As the last asymptomatic case was released from quarantine in the city of Ezhou, no such case was under medical observation in the province as of Tuesday.

Hubei had reported a total of 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,623 cases had been cured and discharged from hospitals. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province.

(Web editor: Bianji, Hongyu)

