Beihang sends over 3,000 academic gowns and care packages to graduates

By Lyu Xingyun (People's Daily Online)    13:19, June 30, 2020

Beihang University held its 2020 graduation ceremony online on June 29. To ensure that students could enjoy a memorable graduation ceremony at home, the university sent 3,681 academic gowns to graduates of the class of 2020 and invited them to attend a “cloud” graduation ceremony.

Academic gowns in the care package to the graduates. (Photo provided by Beihang University)

Customized graduation gifts, such as exclusive luggage tags, exquisite bookmarks and customized mugs with the school logo were also mailed to the graduates. The care packages contained other even more special gifts: 4,000 handmade paper-cuttings carrying the best wishes from local villagers in Zhongyang County of Lyuliang City, north China's Shanxi Province, a county that Beihang has supported to help it meet its poverty alleviation target.

Ma Zimo, an undergraduate of the School of Electronic and Information Engineering, receives a care package. (Photo provided by Beihang University)

A “Letter to All Graduates of the Class of 2020” was also included in the care package, in which all graduates were warmly congratulated by their alma mater and offered the opportunity to return to the university to participate in any future degree conferring ceremony.

The care package to graduates. (Photo provided by Beihang University)

“I couldn’t wait to open the gift as soon as I received the package. I was so moved by the red paper-cutting and the gown. Although we have to attend the graduation ceremony online because of COVID-19, my love for the university will never change. I will always be proud of my alma mater,” said Xia Shouyue, an undergraduate from the School of Materials Science and Engineering.

