Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>People's Daily Online Exclusives

Launch of final Beidou satellite to herald new era of development

(People's Daily Online)    14:18, June 24, 2020

The launch of the last satellite of China’s domestically developed BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, or BDS, which took place amid global efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, is a hard-won achievement by China, according to Yang Changfeng, the system’s chief architect.

A carrier rocket carrying the last satellite of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 23, 2020. (Photo by Hu Xujie/Xinhua)

Since the first BDS-3 satellite was launched in November 2017, China has conducted 18 BDS satellite launch missions. Over 400 organizations and institutions and more than 300,000 scientific personnel took part in the launches. The Long March-3A rocket series and the Xichang Satellite Launch Center also contributed a great deal to the launch success, Yang said.

This year will mark the completion of the Beidou network, and BDS satellites are expected to provide high-precision positioning services for global users, Yang explained.

China has creatively adopted mixed space constellation with three different orbits to provide services for a certain region with a minimum amount of satellites. In addition, while serving global users, the Beidou satellites will produce huge profits in engineering projects, Yang disclosed.

The first task after the completion of the Beidou network is guaranteeing the stability of the system, Yang said. To this end, while following standardized practices, the engineers will improve intelligent operation and maintenance of the system, which will enable it to better identify and cope with risks.

The second task is to allow the Beidou network to better serve national construction, economic development, and improving people’s livelihood. In order to do this, supervisory departments of various industries should formulate policies and rules, improve standards, and establish product catalogs to launch more applications of the Beidou system, Yang said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York