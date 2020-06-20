Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 20, 2020
Chinese firm hailed over support to youth skills development in Zambia

(Xinhua)    11:14, June 20, 2020

LUANSHYA, Zambia, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The youth skills training programs in Luanshya district in Zambia, supported by the China Nonferrous metal mining Luanshya Copper Mine (CLM), will help to create jobs for the stakeholders in the mining district, a government official has said.

The Luanshya District Commissioner Patrict Maipambe said CLM is financing some programs at Luanshya skills training centre, which will enable the district to have a skilled labour that can be hired by other stakeholders across the country.

Luanshya Skills Training Center is being managed by CLM and it is offering various training in mining and other industries.

Speaking in an interview, Maipambe called on the youths to take the training seriously if they are to acquire knowledge and become a skilled labour force in the country and the Southern African region as a whole.

"The Chinese training is of high quality in terms of technology and other skills," he said.

Maipambe also said that the Chinese-owned mine has been very active in fighting the spread of COVID-19 through the donation of assorted items to fight the pandemic.

"The company has donated assorted items to the district administration, among the items donated are hand sanitizers, face masks, non-contact thermometers and other materials," Maipambe said.

He said apart from making such donations, the mine has been involved in carrying out various developmental projects in the district.

Maipambe said CLM is one of the companies in the district which was doing very well in terms of corporate social responsibility support to communities.

And employees at CLM has hailed the Chinese firm for its improved working conditions.

"Our working conditions are not bad, our salaries are always paid on time. Further, we are happy with the measures that the company has taken in preventing the spread of coronavirus disease that has claimed so many lives across the globe," one of the workers John Phiri said.

Phiri said that the company has attached great importance in providing education assistance to vulnerable but viable students in the community of Luanshya.

He urged the management at the company to continue helping the community of Luanshya through the social corporate responsibility programs.

"It is our prayer that the Chinese-owned mine would continue partnering with government and helping people bettering their lives," he added.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

