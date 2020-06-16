Chinese association supports Zambian school in COVID-19 fight

CHONGWE, Zambia, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Zambia-China Association (ZCA) had provided Evergreen primary school in Chongwe district of Lusaka province in Zambia with medical supplies, a Zambia government official said on Monday in an interview.

The assorted materials included face masks, gloves, hand washing soap and hand sanitizers. The association also donated sanitary towels to be distributed to girl pupils. The donations were valued at about 37,000 Zambian Kwacha (about 2,000 U.S. Dollars).

Chongwe district commissioner Robster Mwanza told Xinhua that the donations would help the rural school in Kanakantapa village in Chongwe in preventing the spread of COVID-19. He also noted that the sanitary towels would help improve on school attendance by the girls who might have a challenge in purchasing the items due to the economic challenges during the pandemic.

He described the donations as timely and thanked the association for its continued support to the rural school which is identified as a beneficiary of its goodwill. He was hopeful that the donated items would make a significant difference in preventing the pandemic at the rural school.

The association's treasurer Francis Zulu stressed that the association donated the items in its quest to assist the school in fighting the pandemic. He observed that the association remained committed to lending a hand to the rural school because of the many challenges that the community was faced with.