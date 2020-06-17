Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020
China's Chongqing shares COVID-19 control experience with Hungary

(Xinhua)    22:19, June 17, 2020

CHONGQING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Experts from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Hungary held a video conference on Wednesday on COVID-19 prevention and control, with local medics in Chongqing sharing China's experience and anti-epidemic measures with their Hungarian counterparts.

The conference gathered experts in multiple disciplines, including epidemiology and infectious diseases.

"At present, the epidemic control situation in Hungary is facing challenges. We hope to learn from Chongqing's useful practices and experiences through today's video exchanges, and hope to overcome the epidemic soon," said Diossi Lorand, consul-general of Hungary in Chongqing.

The two sides exchanged views in areas such as therapeutic methods, mental health consultation, and the characteristics of the epidemic at different stages.

"Our experts shared their experience unreservedly to help Hungary's fight against COVID-19," said Tang Wen, deputy head of the municipal foreign affairs office. "We hope that we can help our friend overcome the novel coronavirus soon."

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

