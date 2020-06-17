Hong Kong to relax group gathering limits as COVID-19 epidemic situation stabilizes

HONG KONG, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Tuesday to extend social distancing measures but relax the limits on group gatherings as the COVID-19 epidemic situation has stabilized in Hong Kong.

The HKSAR government said it would gazette directions and amendments under relevant regulations to extend the social distancing measures in relation to catering businesses, scheduled premises and group gatherings in public places, as well as make appropriate adjustments and relaxations having regard to the latest situation.

According to the directions and amendments, which will come into effect on June 19 for a period of 14 days till July 2, the number of persons allowed in group gatherings in public places will be relaxed from eight to 50.

The limit on the number of persons allowed to be seated together at one table in catering business premises will be removed, while the limit on headcount at bars, amusement game centers, fitness centers, party rooms and other premises will be relaxed.

The decision on relaxing the group gathering limits was made with the latest public health situation, needs for economic recovery and public expectation for resuming social activities being taken into account, the HKSAR government's Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The HKSAR government must to strike a balance between guaranteeing public health and tackling the impact on the economy, she said, adding that the relaxation of limits is expected to help small and medium enterprises to safeguard employment.

The Center for Health Protection of the HKSAR government's Department of Health said no new local confirmed COVID-19 cases was recorded on Tuesday, and the total number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong remains at 1,112.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, as of Tuesday noon, a total of 1,069 patients with confirmed or probable infections have been discharged from hospital, while 40 confirmed patients remain hospitalized, including three in critical condition and one in serious condition.