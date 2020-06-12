Chinese cities aim to bring smarter development through 5G

Several cities in China have speeded up the development and application of 5G technology in a bid to build smarter cities.

Real-time information about transactions and visitors is displayed on a screen in a 5G-enabled market in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Shanghai Shentong Metro Group Co., Ltd. has already signed agreements with telecom operators to build a 5G system in the Shanghai subway. The city is aiming to bring 5G network coverage to 297 subway stations before the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai this November.

It is thought that the innovative application of 5G will also improve subway safety management, operation services, intelligent operation and equipment maintenance as well as many other aspects.

Smart transportation is merely a reflection of how smart cities are driven by 5G. Once deeply integrated with AI, big data and other new-generation information technologies, 5G will be applied in more scenarios such as urban governance, industry and people's livelihood, experts pointed out.

China is speeding up the construction, application, and development of 5G to make the most of 5G new infrastructure and support the high-quality development of the economy, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Provincial governments have also taken action to facilitate the building of 5G cities through the technology. For example, Jinan, east China's Shandong province, has recently issued a development plan announcing its intention to use 5G in a number of major projects on a trial basis, such as subways, airports and high-speed railways.

China has furthered the construction of 5G starting this year, with more than 10,000 new 5G base stations being built in the country every week, said Miao Wei, minister of industry and information technology.