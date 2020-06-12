Yemeni chef plans to start foreign trade business in Guangzhou

Moede, a Yemeni chef in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, plans to start a family and build a career in Guangzhou after having worked in the city now for seven years.

(Photo/Guangzhou Daily)

Growing up as the eldest child in a family of eight, Moede decided to secure a job in Guangzhou at the age of 20 to support his family at the suggestion of a friend who was doing foreign trade business in the city.

After studying foreign trade at his friend's office, Moede secured a job as a chef near the Guangzhou railway station first, just like he did back home.

Meanwhile, he would purchase and deliver some electronic components back home to sell. "Clothes, bags, shoes and electronic components are popular in Yemen and many Yemeni people in Guangzhou would do the business," he said.

Moede came back to Guangzhou in 2018, after staying at home for over three years to renew his work visa, and continued working as a chef at different restaurants.

The income as a chef is pretty good compared with that back home, according to Moede, adding that he would normally send 2,000 to 2,500 yuan ($280-350) to his family every month, which was enough for the expenditure on food.

(Photo/Guangzhou Daily)

Learning Mandarin from his Chinese colleagues and translation apps, it took him one year to understand simple Chinese words.

He became more confident after he could speak Chinese and was able to go shopping, sightseeing and even purchase small wares for business.

Moede pointed out that he has over 20 Yemini friends in Guangzhou and over 20 Chinese friends who provide help to him.

Due to the decline of business in the restaurant, Moede wants to start a foreign trade business in Guangzhou.

After finding his way in the city for several years and learning Mandarin, the 30-year-old Yemeni would like to start a career in Guangzhou now that his family is better off.

"I'm thinking about selling electronic components or bags to people back home with the help of my father and brother," he said, adding that he intends to introduce high-quality products at a fair cost to suit the needs of the Yemeni people.