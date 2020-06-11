Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases, 1,107 in total

HONG KONG, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 4:00 p.m. local time Wednesday and the total number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong remained at 1,107.

In regard to the cluster infection found in Luk Chuen House, a residential building in Sha Tin of the New Territories, the CHP has been conducting epidemiological investigations and carrying out preventive control measures.

As of 4:00 p.m. local time Wednesday, 1,388 deep throat saliva samples have been collected from residents of the building and 1,381 samples have been tested for COVID-19 while the rest seven samples need to be collected again owing to leakage. Except for the four confirmed cases with positive results announced on June 2, all samples have tested negative.

Luen Yuet House, a building in a housing estate in Kwai Chung of the New Territories, was also involved in the cluster. As of 4:00 p.m. local time Wednesday, the CHP has collected and tested 2,118 samples from residents in Luen Yuet House, with no positive results.

According to the Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, as of Wednesday, a total of 1,051 patients infected with COVID-19 or probably infected with the virus have been discharged upon recovery, while 53 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital, with four in critical condition.