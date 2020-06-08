DPRK media says measures taken by China for Hong Kong reasonable

PYONGYANG, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The approval of the national security legislation for Hong Kong by the Chinese National People's Congress to defend the country's sovereignty and security is very reasonable, an official newspaper of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said on Sunday.

The Chinese government has taken various measures to protect the lives and property of the Hong Kong people, Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary.

Hong Kong is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, and "no one has the right to slander and interfere in it," the commentary said.

Any attempt to separate Hong Kong from the Chinese territory under the signboard of "independence" is never acceptable, it added.

China maintains the firm stand to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to defend the security of the country and not to allow any acts to challenge the limit of "one country, two systems" and split the country, the paper said.