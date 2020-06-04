Hong Kong national security legislation purely China's internal affairs, former Kazakh politician says

NUR-SULTAN, June 4 (Xinhua) -- "The Hong Kong national security legislation is purely China's internal affairs," Yermukhamet Ertysbayev, an ex-advisor to Kazakh president, has told Xinhua in an exclusive interview.

Ertysbayev, who had also served as Kazakhstan's culture and information minister and ambassador to Belarus, said on Sunday that the national security legislation for Hong Kong is essentially aimed at preserving and cementing China's sovereignty.

No country would allow any activity that endangers its national security on its own territory, said Ertysbayev, and "this is an absolutely clear and transparent logic."

For months, rioters in Hong Kong, encouraged by foreign forces, have blocked roads, vandalized public facilities, set fires, and beaten up innocent people. Those secessionist and terrorist behaviors have taken a heavy toll on the Hong Kong economy, caused severe personal injuries and property damages, and endangered the rule of law.

Ertysbayev said that the Hong Kong issue is a culmination of geopolitical struggle, with western forces using Hong Kong as a tool to corner China.

"China's rise as a new polar in the international system violates the U.S. hegemony that came into being after the fall of the Soviet Union ... It is time for the U.S. to accept the fact that the world is polycentric and stop viewing the world as a big brother. There should be no more world gendarmerie," said Ertysbayev.

On May 28, China's National People's Congress adopted a decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for its Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security, with the aim of preventing, stoping and punishing acts and activities that endanger national security.