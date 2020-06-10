Chinese departments create more jobs for college graduates

Chinese departments have taken various measures, such as increasing recruitment of state-owned enterprise and grass-roots positions, to help create jobs for 8.7 million college graduates this year.

An online recruitment is held for college graduates in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Digital platforms have been launched to connect college graduates with small and medium-sized enterprises, which provide 80 percent of jobs in China.

With the continuous upgrading of these "online recruitment" platforms, enterprises can publish recruitment information free of charge, and also use videos, pictures and other methods to directly showcase the companies' information and culture. The platforms can also send out targeted recruitment information to the graduates of nearly 1,000 colleges and universities through the use of algorithms.

An online recruitment campaign by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Affairs was launched on March 20. As of May 14, a total of 1.7 million employers have published recruitment information for 17.3 million positions.

In northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, online recruitment campaigns have also been launched, with 2,570 employers, mainly small and medium-sized enterprises, providing 19,000 jobs and signing 6,078 employment agreements with college graduates.

In the field of digital economy, the Ministry of Education and Alibaba, a Chinese multinational tech giant, have jointly launched a special job fair, which saw 160,000 small and medium-sized enterprises provide more than 400,000 jobs on its first day.

"We will give a one-off employment subsidy for small and medium-sized enterprises that recruit college graduates," said Li Zhong, vice minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Affairs, adding that enterprises are the main channel of recruitment for college graduates.