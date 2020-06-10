Chinese medical teams work to assist Africa fight epidemic

46 Chinese medical teams stationed in Africa have been committed to assisting local medical workers and ensuring the safety of local people amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

①: Chinese and local doctors participate in a video conference in Angola. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Medical Team to Angola) ② Stomatologist of the Chinese medical team in Burundi checks a local patient. (Photo courtesy of ChineseMedical Team to Burundi) ③ A doctor with the Chinese medical team in Morocco performs surgery on a local patient. (Photo courtesy of ChineseMedical Team to Morocco) ④ The Chinese medical team in Sudan conducts anti-epidemic training for local medical staff. (Photo courtesy of ChineseMedical Team to Sudan)

Chinese medical team in Burundi: making epidemic knowledge popular

The nineteenth batch of Chinese medical teams in Burundi has been working closely with local hospitals to improve the country’s epidemic prevention and control capabilities. One of the team’s most important tasks is sharing China's anti-pandemic experience and helping locals realize the importance of scientific prevention and control.

The medical team designed and put up posters in hospitals in order to spread epidemic-related knowledge in a way that is more easily accepted by the public. At the same time, it also came up with epidemic-themed PPT and materials in French and shared them with the hospitals and even the Ministry of Public Health in Burundi to bring information to more people.

The team members also produced a 7-minute video and posted it on a local online platform to help more people gain access to epidemic prevention knowledge.

In addition, the medical team has hosted lectures on epidemic prevention and training courses on the use of protective clothing.

Chinese medical team in Morocco: Promoting epidemic prevention and control while ensuring medical assistance

The Chinese medical team in Morocco is determined to ensure epidemic prevention and control while providing routine medical assistance. 78 members from nine of the team’s branches carry out their duties in hospitals, mostly in small and medium-sized cities and remote areas in Morocco, where the medical conditions are relatively backward.

Liu Huachi, head of Chinese medical team in Morocco，and leaders of the nine branches meet every day via video conference to update themselves on the development of the virus, discussing countermeasures, and then issuing a unified formula.

Meanwhile, the medical team receives online training provided by experts back home, carries out epidemic drills according to their training, and purchases materials in advance and comes up with emergency plans.

Under the medical team’s suggestions, more and more local hospitals have implemented emergency measures such as setting up outpatient clinics for fever patients, strengthening the protection of medical workers and disinfecting the clinics.

Chinese medical team in Angola: Anti-epidemic measures highly valued by the local hospital

The fifth batch of Chinese medical teams in Angola, based in the Luanda General Hospital constructed with China’s assistance, provided the hospital with the Portuguese and English versions of China's prevention, diagnosis and treatment formulas for the novel coronavirus.

Based on the hospital’s actual conditions, the Chinese medical team proposed 12 measures regarding prevention and control of the epidemic, which were highly valued and actively adopted by the hospital.

"I really appreciate China sharing its anti-epidemic experience with Angola and hope to keep in touch with Chinese experts and communicate more often," said the deputy head of the hospital, who also praised China for taking effective measures and using Chinese and Western treatment methods to contain the epidemic in such a short period of time.

Chinese medical team in Sudan: Giving lectures to raise awareness among local people

After evaluating the medical and sanitary conditions in Sudan, the Chinese medical team in the country believes that the most important and urgent issue amid the pandemic is to raise the overall awareness of prevention and control and popularize epidemic-related knowledge among the local people.

The medical team visited officials from the Ministry of Health in Sudan, inspected the designated hospitals for pneumonia cases, and shared China's anti-epidemic experience with the hospitals where they were based.

The medical team also gave lectures on the epidemic via TV and provided training courses for medical workers in Sudan.

The medical team also gave lectures on the epidemic via TV and provided training courses for medical workers in Sudan.

Its proposals on preventing imported cases, improving work on isolation and treatment and popularizing knowledge on the epidemic were highly valued by Sudan.