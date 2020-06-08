Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 8, 2020
More than 10,000 5G base stations are added every week in China

(People's Daily Online)    17:59, June 08, 2020

More than 10,000 5G base stations have been added every week in China; in April alone, there have been more than 7 million new 5G users, according to the latest data from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

By the end of May, China Mobile, China's largest telecommunications company, has completed the construction of 140,000 5G base stations and will complete the construction of 300,000 base stations by the end of this year, covering more than 340 cities at and above the prefectural level.

Two additional Chinese communications companies, China Telecom and China Unicom, have jointly built and shared more than 100,000 5G base stations.

It is estimated that by the end of this year, China will have built more than 600,000 5G base stations. In terms of application innovation, China has launched more than 400 innovative 5G applications, with more than 600 "5G+ Industrial Internet" projects under construction. 

(Web editor: Bianji, Hongyu)

