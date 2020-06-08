Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 8, 2020
Shanghai releases tour route to expand influence of international import expo

(People's Daily Online)    13:16, June 08, 2020

Shanghai on June 7 unveiled a themed tour route that guides tourists around venues of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in a bid to expand the spillover effects of the CIIE, Chinanews.com reported on June 7.

Shanghai officials launch the tour route on June 7.  (Photo by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism)

The route links the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the expo, Greenland Global Community Trading Hub, Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center, as well as major tourist attractions in Qingpu district and the Hongqiao transport hub.

It allows guests to not only know more about the event, but also buy commodities from around the world in the city.

Along the route, tourists can view Dongyang woodcarving work and Suzhou embroidery screen work, tour venues at the expo and get the chance to appreciate art works from participating countries.

At the Greenland Global Community Trading Hub, one of the stops along the route, about 50,000 varieties of import commodities brought by 137 traders from about 50 countries and regions are available.

Another stop is the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center, where tourists can purchase imported products.

