Retired soldier in Wuhan volunteers amid pandemic

On Feb.10, shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province, Xie Jun, a resident in the city’s Jiangxia district, volunteered to take care of 40 people who were under quarantine in his neighborhood. "As a retired soldier, I should step up at the crucial moment," he said.

Xie Jun takes care of vegetables in his yard. (Photo/Changjiang Daily)

Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19 eight days later and began receiving treatment in hospital. As he was later diagnosed with a mild form of the disease, Xie volunteered to be transferred to a makeshift hospital and leave his bed to patients who needed it.

On Feb. 29, with the approval of doctors, he was transferred to the Dahuashan makeshift hospital in Jiangxia district.

At the makeshift hospital, Xie started to engage in volunteer work again. "As I’m feeling better, I want to help the medical workers who have come from across China to help Wuhan people," he said.

He would help clean the ward, distribute medical supplies and translate the patients’ dialects for medical workers.

Many patients started to help Xie with his efforts and even formed a special team made of 12 volunteers. The team members would clean the hospital, practice Taiji and Qigong with other patients and talk with the patients and provide support.

As the epidemic was gradually curbed, the makeshift hospital was closed and Xie was then transferred to a branch of Hubei’s Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital.

At the hospital, Xie started writing poems to express his gratitude to the medical personnel who had come to assist Wuhan.

On April 1, Xie was discharged from hospital and returned home. To ensure everyone’s safety, he stayed at home for 28 days voluntarily before going outside. "The special experience has made me value family more and given me hope for my future life," Xie noted.