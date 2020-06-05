China unveils environmental protection mascots

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment unveiled a pair of environmental protection mascots in Beijing today to celebrate this year’s World Environment Day, which fell on the same day.

Xiaoshan (left ) and Xiaoshui

The two cartoon characters named “Xiaoshan” and “Xiaoshui” were inspired by green mountains and lucid waters, respectively, and shows that green mountains and lucid waters are invaluable assets.

A green leaf and clouds can be seen on “Xiaoshan”, symbolizing green development and harmony, while a flower and wave on “Xiaoshui” are seen as symbolic of purity and beauty.

The mascots represent the fact that every person is a protector, contributor, and beneficiary of the environment, and that people must protect this planet and cherish nature the way they cherish life.

The unveiling of these mascots was the culmination of a competition between more than 2,400 candidates that started last November.

These environmental protection mascots, launched by China for the first time, can be used free of charge for environmental protection activities for the public interest.