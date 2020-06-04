Companies incorporate technology to prepare for upcoming online Canton Fair

Companies have been engaged in preparations for the 127th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, to be held online from June 15 to 24, Nanfang Daily reported.

A staff member introduces products in live broadcasts. (Photo provided by interviewee)

To suit the demand of the fair for live-streaming marketing, Primy Corporation Ltd., a leading manufacturer of stainless steel kitchen and bathroom products in China, has selected and trained employees to host live broadcasts in English.

The appliance manufacturer Gree Electric Appliances Inc. has not only selected a batch of streamers for the event, who are familiar with the products, trade and languages, but equipped assistants and technological workers in a bid to form a professional streaming team.

To provide the purchasers with more immersive experiences, Primy intends to host live broadcasts in the factories to showcase the production lines and manufacturing process, according to Nie Jing, deputy general manager at the company.

VR exhibition halls, another highlight of the event, will also help connect the exhibitors and purchasers. By employing technologies such as VR and AR, Zhongshan Donlim Weili Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd. has filmed panoramic videos about the factories and production lines to bring better services to the purchasers, said Li Haofan, vice president of export sales at the enterprise.

The company also plans to adjust the live broadcasts flexibly based on the time differences for the customers from various regions and arrange the working shifts to make sure streamers are always available for the clients.

The activity has attracted 25,000 exhibitors and sent invitations to over 400,000 overseas purchasers that have attended the fair before.

The online platform has facilitated the channels between purchasers and exhibitors and will help customers learn about the new products of the exhibitors amid the pandemic, Nie noted.