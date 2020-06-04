127th Canton Fair SA Promotion Conference held online

Johannesburg, June 3 (People’s Daily Online) – On June 3, the Canton Fair SA Promotion Conference was held online with more than 40 representatives from businesses in South Africa and China participating.

Liu Quandong, general manager of international communication department of China Foreign Trade Centre, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to South Africa’s business community for their long-term support to the Canton Fair and efforts to promote economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that with the theme of “Canton Fair, Global Share”, the 127th Canton Fair will leverage digital technology and display new products of Chinese and overseas companies online to create business opportunities and foster a win-win outcome for enterprises at home and abroad.

Neo Goodman, director of Bladeview Investment, said South African companies need to take advantage of China's strong production capacity and abundant products, along with the opportunities and information provided by platforms like Canton Fair to achieve their own long-term development.

Elizaberth Dudu, director of Eli Air Logistic, said South African businesses need to be aware of the many policies of the South African government regarding the import of goods, including registering import licenses, understanding tariff categories and regulations, and understanding the booking process and fee information.

Daryl Swanepoel, CEO of Inclusive Society Institute, has visited the Canton Fair many times, and believes it is a professional exhibition. With convenient transportation and accommodation, buyers can travel back and forth several times during the exhibition. In addition, there is enough time to understand the products and purpose of purchases.

As the coronavirus is still raging across the world, the 127th Canton Fair will be held online from June 15 to 24 on its official website. .

In this session, 25,500 Chinese companies will exhibit 1.8 million products online, covering 50 sectors of Made-in-China. The vast number of companies and wide varieties of products will present a feast of products for buyers around the world.

A total of 2,253 foreign-funded enterprises in China and 382 foreign companies from 28 countries and regions will exhibit at this session. To provide convenience for buyers from around the world to attend the fair online, the fair will further promote the Global Partnership Program and deepen cooperation with “Belt and Road” countries.