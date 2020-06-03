The anti-racism protests that have been spreading across the U.S. for the past week have exposed the double standards of the country.

Demonstrators take part in a protest in Uptown neighborhood of Chicago, the United States, June 1, 2020. Two people were shot dead and at least 60 were arrested as protests and looting continued in Chicago neighborhoods and suburbs on Monday in response to the police killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Chris Dilts/Xinhua)

The violent protests are similar to last year’s Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill Movement in Hong Kong. However, some American politicians, who had called the Hong Kong protests "a beautiful sight to behold”, now claim that shooting is justified if protesters begin plundering or looting.

They praised the violent protesters in Hong Kong as heroes, but called domestic demonstrators rioters. They slammed the Hong Kong police, who enforced the law in a restrained manner, even though the U.S. National Guard will not hesitate to fire at people.

The truth is, the essence of what happened in Hong Kong is different from the anti-racism protests in America. The Hong Kong protests aimed to divide Hong Kong from China, which is something no country would tolerate. The U.S., for one, has promulgated over 20 national security laws that specify severe penalties for those who propagandize or employ force to overthrow the government.

The ongoing demonstrations in the U.S., however, are the result of a police officer in Minneapolis, in the U.S. state of Minnesota, killing unarmed black man George Floyd. Despite repeated pleas from the African American, who said, "I can't breathe," the police officer pinned him down with his knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, eventually causing his death, showing a true crisis in democracy and human rights.

While criticizing China for ending chaos, some U.S. politicians label themselves as beacons of democracy and human rights. Such double standards reveal their hypocrisy driven by ulterior political motives.

These motives could be seen from their intervention in the Hong Kong national security law. China intends to protect the security and freedom of Hong Kong people and will crack down on subversion and foreign intervention through the law. The reason why the U.S. cares so much about the law makes people wonder whether they intend to interfere in China's internal affairs.

It is already known that the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) in the U.S. have funded political groups, polling organizations and so-called human rights organizations in Hong Kong for a long time.

The fact that American demonstrators have no helmets, masks, goggles, "journalists" or medical teams like the Hong Kong protesters did proves that the Hong Kong chaos was instigated and supported by foreign countries, according to Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and former HK chief executive.

If American politicians do not abandon their hypocrisy and double standards and continue with their political games instead of caring about the lives of Americans, they will eventually be abandoned by their own people.