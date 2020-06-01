Intelligent agriculture plays key role in alleviating poverty in Guangdong village

The second stage of an intelligent agricultural base located in Lianyi village of Qingyuan city in south China's Guangdong province has been established, using the concept of intelligent management and manufacturing experience of enterprises, as part of efforts to alleviate poverty while increasing labor input.

Farmers work in the intelligent agricultural base. (Photo/southcn.com)

The second stage of the intelligent agricultural base, as one of the targeted poverty reduction projects from Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., covers an area of 100 mu (about 6.7 hectares).

The agricultural base is divided into 10 planting areas in total. Fruit and vegetables such as leaf lettuce, Chinese cabbage, corn and broccoli will be planted all year round depending on the different terrain and the characteristics of the crops.

The biggest difference between the intelligent agricultural base and ordinary farmland lies in the advanced technology adopted in its management. For instance, the base is covered by irrigation pipes. There is also a 360-degree rotating HD camera which can monitor the entire base, and the data will be automatically saved and uploaded to the Cloud.

The whole planting process of agricultural products in the base, from sowing, fertilizing, watering and weeding to picking, is monitored by the system, so as to realize the traceability of agricultural products.

At the same time, the system is equipped with a small weather station, which can monitor the environment (including temperature, humidity, light, precipitation, PM2.5, soil information, and so on.) within 100 mu.

After the implementation of the project, villagers’ land rental income has increased by 45,000 yuan (about $6,298 dollars), and the working income of villagers and poor households by 400,000 yuan.

"I'm happy to work at home with a salary and a bonus at the end of the year," said Huang Yumei, a villager.