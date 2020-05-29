23 medical institutions render online services in Shanghai

So far, a total of 23 medical institutions have rendered online services in east China's Shanghai as part of the efforts to facilitate patients' experience in seeing a doctor amid the pandemic.

(Photo via Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital)

The 23 medical institutions offering online services include both general and specialized hospitals. In addition to appointment booking and online diagnosis, the contents of services and the number of departments have also been expanded, with gradual improvement in procedures of payment and dispensing.

After receiving the diagnosis from the doctor, the drugs prescribed will be distributed by hospital pharmacies. The drug price is consistent with the standard cost in the hospital, with the patients taking care of the drug delivery expense themselves.

For the registration fee, take Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital as an example: the fee for online services is the same as that of the general out-patient department of the hospital (25 yuan or about $3.5 per time).

COVID-19 has caused a lot of inconvenience in seeing a doctor, especially for elderly patients with chronic diseases; however, the Internet can shorten this "distance," and the advantage of an Internet hospital is more obvious than ever, according to Wu Hao, president of Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital.