Jackie Chan confident in China’s film industry

Hong Kong action movie star Jackie Chan has expressed his confidence in the recovery of the Chinese film industry, which was brought to a standstill due to COVID-19, as cinemas gradually reopen.

Chan, who is also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks in an interview with People’s Daily during the ongoing “two sessions”.

He called for good movies to be made to get people back to the theatres. “I have just one suggestion to make - all film professionals need to continue to create good films,” he said, noting that it’s the only way to restore a close emotional connection with the audience.

Regardless of the external environment, film professionals can only start with their own business and look forward to the gradual recovery of the industry and its future prosperity, Chan said.

Known for his action hero roles in movies, Chan pointed out that every Chinese can be their own hero as long as they can better themselves.