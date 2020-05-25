Highlights of China's "two sessions" in 2020

The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, started its third annual session on May 21, kicking off China's most important annual political meetings, commonly known as the "two sessions".

This year’s two sessions, which were delayed by over two months due to the COVID-19 epidemic, are sure to attract much international attention.

Here are the highlights:

Epidemic control

Ensuring regular epidemic control and reinforcing the public health system are expected to be hot topics during the two sessions. The world is also paying close attention to how China will enhance international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Targets for economic and social development

The government work report normally sets goals for this year's economic and social development, which will be closely watched. Stabilizing the economic fundamentals and safeguarding people's livelihoods will be a central objective.

Eradicating poverty

Another area to watch closely is poverty alleviation, as China is in its final push to achieving its target of eliminating "absolute poverty" by 2020 despite the epidemic.

Completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all aspects

NPC deputies and CPPCC members will discuss how to realize the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects on schedule, while facing complicated situations both at home and abroad. This topic is expected to top the agenda.

Safeguarding the bottom line of livelihood

The "two sessions" will pool the wisdom of national legislators and political advisors to find ways to ensure a stable job market, reduce burdens on small- and medium-sized enterprises, boost new drivers of growth, and upgrade the service sector.

Access to and affordability of medical services, garbage sorting, and accelerating construction of nursing homes are also topics that will be closely watched.

Civil code

China's lawmakers will deliberate a draft civil code to comprehensively protect people's rights and interests. This code will become a buzzword that is bound to draw much attention.

Response to external environment

China will uphold its bottom-line thinking to prepare for long term changes in the external environment. In line with this conclusion, the country's foreign policy and approach to handling international relations will attract global attention.

14th Five-Year Plan

This year marks the final year for China's 13th Five-year Plan, and is a crucial one in the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan. Drawing up a blueprint for the country's development in the next five years will be a subject that is closely watched.