China’s anti-epidemic measures an excellent example to the world: British business leader

China’s anti-epidemic measures were right and set an excellent example to the world, said Stephen Perry, the chairman of the 48 Group Club, a British business association committed to promoting China-UK trade. In an exclusive interview with People’s Daily Online, Perry expressed high hopes for China’s “two sessions” and looked forward to closer Sino-British relations in the future.

With the global economy contracting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s “two sessions” are being more closely watched by foreign observers. Perry expressed his interest in the Chinese government’s plan to keep moving the economy forward and the preparations being made to avoid new outbreaks.

Perry gave high praise to China’s “swift and effective” actions against the virus, which helped all Chinese and foreign people alike. He noted that the countries that have done well have followed China’s example, stopping the virus from spreading through testing and social distancing.

Perry said the Chinese government made the decision to take action from the outset of the outbreak after listening to experts’ advice and respecting senior leaders’ experience in making such decisions.

“The measures have been right and China has set an excellent example to the world. It is unfortunate that some countries do not have the experience, and did not follow the advice and many people have died,” he noted.

This is a decisive year for China in its bid to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all aspects and to end extreme poverty. “No nation ever managed the forces of capital as China has done, and [China] has done very successfully,” he said.

Perry said the development of Sino-British trade and economic relations are assured from the Chinese side. “The British are hit by a bad blow from the virus and distractions from Brexit. We hope the British will respond well but no one knows what shape the British economy is going to be in, so it will take time to make suitable arrangements for the concrete conditions still to emerge,” he said.

On the subject of Sino-British relations, Perry looked forward to enhanced bilateral cooperation in the future. According to Perry, the two countries' bilateral relations in all fields have progressed very well and the British have a lot to gain from the Chinese market, BRI and third country cooperation, as well as investment from China.

Due to the virus and the American trade war, the global situation is a little uncertain, which is having an effect on some parts of British society and its economy, Perry said. “In the end, the new world will become clearer to the British and they will turn the right way.”