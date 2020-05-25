Pompeo betrays Christianity with lies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, often describing himself as a devout Christian, has recently made up lies and mislead the public. His actions are contrary to his label as a so-called “devout Christian.”

As the ninth commandment states, “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor,” people around the world have witnessed the farces staged by Pompeo over the past two months or so.

Pompeo said the coronavirus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, even though the scientific community and the Five Eyes intelligence alliance confirmed that the virus has a natural origin.

Pompeo’s accusation that China covered up the outbreak was contradicted when U.S. President Donald Trump stated the country began developing a COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 11, confirming the U.S. was aware of the spread of the virus before that date. People with a sense of justice and a conscience have rejected such lies.

Anyone who murders will be subject to judgment. Politicians like Pompeo in the U.S. have showed a wanton disregard for human life, pushing the well-being of the public aside for personal interests.

The U.S. has the highest COVID-19 case toll of over 1.59 million and the highest death toll edging closer to 100,000. Pompeo’s poor pandemic performance in saving lives ensures his place among the worst secretaries of state ever.

He imposed sanctions on Iran, Cuba, Venezuela and others amid the pandemic, with disregard for weakening their anti-pandemic capacity in the process. He also threatened the World Health Organization and obstructed global cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. Pompeo showed cold-blooded actions to the world rather than benevolence.

In the U.S., while body-bag stocks are in danger of running out while healthcare workers are dying, New York City continues to bury unclaimed COVID-19 bodies on a remote island.

In disregard for life, Pompeo used the disaster as a tool to attack other countries as others around him face “hell on earth,” yet again contradicting his claims of faith by putting others before himself.

Facts prove that Pompeo pursed his own interests by feigning compliance and forming self-serving cliques under the cloak of religion, in line with a revelation in the U.S. media that Pompeo has held regular intimate elite taxpayer-funded dines and quietly visited Republican donors while on State Department trips.

An NBC News investigation found that Pompeo and his wife have held about two dozen gatherings since he took over in 2018, at taxpayers’ expense. Just 14 percent of the invitees were diplomats or foreign officials, while others came from the corporate world, the conservative media or entertainment industries, or work in politics or government. Coincidentally, every single member of the House or the Senate who had been invited is a Republican.

The fact is evident. What Pompeo believes in is the law of the jungle under which the weak are bullied by the strong, egoism to pursue his own interests at the expense of others’, and the political logic of resorting to all means, no matter the consequence.

A false witness shall not be unpunished, and he that speaketh lies shall not escape. Lying, cheating, stealing, and stirring up enmity, by his actions Pompeo resembles a pseudo-Christian, betraying Christianity. The Last Supper could be repainted if politicians like Pompeo were truly Christians.