With transparency, who should be afraid of a WHO investigation?

Some U.S. politicians and media outlets began to fabricate rumors about a resolution adopted by the 73rd World Health Assembly regarding COVID-19 shortly after the event, where China had participated in the consultations and was one of the 140 plus co-sponsors of the resolution.

They alleged that the “core” of the resolution was to conduct an investigation into China and that China was “compelled” to be a co-sponsor, even when the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO) and leaders of other countries called for unity in the fight against the pandemic.

Before making unwarranted allegations, first they should answer: Has China ever been compelled to accept anything that is damaging to its national interests since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949?

It’s already clear to the world that China has rallied the whole nation to contain COVID-19 in a short time, protect the life and health of its people, and pursue coordinated economic and social development.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, China has shared information and experience on epidemic prevention and control with the world, including those countries who continue to consistently frame and attack China. Actively involved in international cooperation, the country has provided assistance within its capability to countries in need although, even though China is still overcoming its own difficulties.

In early February, China invited WHO experts to conduct field visits in various cities including Wuhan. Is an honest China afraid of the so-called “investigation” claimed by threats made from a group of unscrupulous politicians and media?

As a responsible major country, China continues to uphold the principles and bottom lines on matters of right and wrong. While the country is not concerned about an “investigation”, China firmly opposes a politicized “investigation” spurred on by ulterior motives. China cannot accept a so-called "independent investigation" which excludes the WHO , because under the pretext of “presumption of guilt”, such a discriminating investigation stigmatizes China first, and then finds fault with China and forces the country to accept it. We should not only firmly oppose the "investigation" and rumored "claims", but also expose their true purposes to the international community.

While the resolution only referred to an “evaluation” of the WHO, some alleged that China was “compelled” to put its name on the resolution, lying to the world that it also called for an “investigation” into China.

The resolution proposed to initiate, at the earliest appropriate moment, and in consultation with WHO member states, a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation, to review experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19.

As the evaluation aims to review the WHO's response to the pandemic and produce suggestions for future work, it must be conducted after the pandemic is truly contained, as the top priority is to call on the world to unite to defeat the pandemic.

The resolution neither initiated an “investigation” into China, nor claimed compensation for the COVID-19 outbreak, which is not what those spreading rumors expected. Their conspiracy to attack and shift the blame to China failed completely.

Filled with anger, these groups have become divided. While some refused to sign the resolution and threatened to cut off funding to the WHO and withdraw yet again, others wished to gloss over their notorious conducts of joining the hype about an independent investigation into the origins of the virus.

Even with top scientists around the world to perform a comprehensive, impartial, scientific, transparent and WHO-dominated investigation, will the politicians dare accept the findings with a sense of justice in the U.S.?