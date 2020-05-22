Over 3,600 COVID-19 patients aged over 80 cured in Hubei: NPC deputy

Over 3,600 COVID-19 patients above 80 years old have been cured in central China's Hubei province, including seven who were aged above 100, said Luo Jie, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC).

Luo made the comments when he was interviewed via video link before the opening meeting of the third session of the 13th NPC on May 22.

During the interview, Luo, who is also director of the Taihe Hospital in Hubei province, praised the over 500,000 medical workers in Hubei and 43,000 medical team members who came from across China to assist Hubei and devoted themselves to saving lives.

Luo pointed out that he was impressed by the post-90s generation in the fight against the pandemic. He quoted the example of seven young nurses at Taihe Hospital, who not only dispensed prescriptions for and gave injections to patients, but helped severe inpatients roll over or transferred them between beds.

"They would work for over seven hours in the ward at a time, much longer than the normal four hours," Luo said, adding that young people like them shouldered their responsibility at the crucial moment.

Luo was also moved by the unity of the Chinese people. It was through the support of the Chinese people that Hubei was able to achieve decisive results after three months of efforts, according to Luo.

The 61 million Hubei people will never forget the fresh food sent from across China, the 43,000 medical team members who came from all over the country to assist them, as well as the medical supplies donated from around the world, Luo noted.