China releases 10 new professions to drive forward digital economy

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS) of China has released 10 new professions as part of the country's efforts to inject new impetus into the sustainable development of the digital economy.

Xiao Qinren, a student of Xihua University, promotes the sale of tangerine on livestream platform at a plantation in Zhaojia Town of Jintang County in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Among some of the 10 new professions, a few include Internet marketer, also known as the anchor of e-commerce platforms, online learning service provider and blockchain engineering technician.

As the COVID-19 epidemic works as a catalyst for the growth of new businesses, the introduction of new professions aims to keep pace with the development of the digital economy.

More than half of the 10 professions released are related to Internet technology, reflecting the growing vitality of China's Internet economy.

The birth of new professions is inseparable from the emergence of new business types. As more than 1.5 billion students around the world cannot attend school due to the epidemic, "online learning service providers" have played an important role in providing students with assistance in learning.

Meanwhile, Internet marketers have become beneficial in promoting the sales of products in physical stores, while blockchain engineers and technicians act as bridges amid the high growth of infrastructure.

The release of new professions help promote the gradual improvement of the training and evaluation system, and reserve talents for the development of new businesses. For talents themselves, the official recognition of the new professions is also conducive to strengthening their inner identity and career planning.