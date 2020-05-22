China’s economy shows resilience amid COVID-19 pandemic: Governor of Astana International Finance Center

With the curtain rising on China’s Two Sessions on Thursday, business leaders around the globe have been paying close attention to the country’s plans for future economic development, with many noting that China’s healthy and resilient economy will bring new hope for the pandemic-stricken world and inject momentum into global economic recovery.

Kairat Kelimbetov, Governor of Astana International Finance Center

Kairat Kelimbetov, Governor of Astana International Finance Center which focuses on financial issues of countries in the Greater Eurasia region, told People’s Daily Online that the Chinese economy is actively recovering after months of lockdown, which is a source of optimism for China’s Central Asian neighbours.

“It is impossible to underestimate the importance of China in the development of world trade. Over the years, we have seen a tendency to strengthen the role of China. China also plays an important role in our region of Greater Eurasia, primarily in the context of the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative,” said Kelimbetov.

According to reports from the Economist magazine in 2019, Chinese companies invested more than $15 billion in projects under the Belt and Road Initiative. Kelimbetov noted that Greater Eurasia is a powerful region with huge potential, while programs such as the BRI should be strengthened to further promote trade between China and Central Asian countries.

The business leader added that the COVID-19 pandemic has tested all Central Asian nations, while help from neighbours and exchanges of experience in combating the virus have been especially valuable at this time of crisis. He noted that the recent visit by Chinese experts to Kazakhstan cities including Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Karagandy have been very useful in helping Central Asian nations curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I think that joint work to overcome difficulties will make our long-term cooperation in all areas even more durable. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev once said: ‘We are not afraid, as you put it, of a tight hug. We are building a mutually beneficial economic partnership between our countries, and cooperation between Kazakhstan and China is absolutely natural’," said Kelimbetov.

The business leader also showed great interest in China’s Two Sessions, noting that as the political meetings took place against the backdrop of the whole world struggling to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, measures to prevent such threats are likely to be one of the main topics of the meetings, which can provide more solutions to the world.

According to Kelimbetov, discussions on measures to support the economy as it emerges from the pandemic, initiatives to stimulate growth, and the development of small and medium-sized businesses during the Two Sessions will also certainly attract the world’s attention.

Kelimbetov also congratulated China on its significant success in the fight against poverty, adding that China’s measures to eradicate poverty can provide solid solutions for other nations.

“China’s poverty is being reduced through economic planning and job creation in a proactive manner in those regions and industries where a temporary recession can lead to their loss. I think that China’s experience in these areas may be of interest to other countries,” he added.