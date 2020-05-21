On May 18, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed in a tweet that he had written a letter addressed to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the letter, Trump claimed that "if the WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of U.S. funding to the WHO permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization."

In the last few years, the U.S. has already withdrawn from the Paris Agreement, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UN), and other international agreements and organizations. It seems very clear that some American politicians will withdraw from any organization that doesn't do what the U.S. says.

Such arrogance may have resulted from the comprehensive strength that the U.S. feels so confident about. But the fact remains that the country has done a poor job in containing the epidemic.

America believes in "my way or the highway”, but this law of the jungle has not applied to civilization for a long time. If it were to withdraw from the WHO now, it would abandon its responsibility and duty to the world, risk the lives of all people, and become an accomplice of the novel coronavirus.

If the rest of the world were to allow this unreasonable and unscrupulous behavior from the U.S., civilization would move backwards and the lives and interests of human beings would suffer irreparable harm.

Mankind lives in a community with a shared future, and unity and cooperation are the only way out of the epidemic. It is immoral and unrealistic for the U.S. to threaten and blackmail other countries.

If the U.S. continues to make threats to end funding to the WHO and pull out of the international body, international anti-epidemic cooperation will continue.

During the just concluded 73rd session of the World Health Assembly, many world leaders expressed support for the WHO and called for solidarity and cooperation amid the pandemic.

Now is a time for unity, said Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN. President Emmanuel Macron of France pointed out that the world must not be divided at this moment and needs a strong organization like the WHO to combat the novel coronavirus. Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany is convinced that only through strong international cooperation will countries survive the crisis, and said she will fully support the WHO.