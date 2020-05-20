Chinese overseas companies support local communities

While making sure to take the proper epidemic prevention and control measures, Chinese enterprises have not only promoted normal operations in their overseas projects, but also made positive contributions to local economic and social development.

A Chinese staff member shares anti-epidemic knowledge with his Pakistani counterpart. （Photo via Power Construction Corporation of China）

Qasim Coal Fired Power Plant, a project co-invested and built by the Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA), located in Pakistan, has stored enough basic living supplies, masks, disinfectants and other epidemic prevention materials to meet the needs of all personnel for three months, in order to guarantee the orderly production of electricity.

While being diligent in its epidemic prevention and control efforts, the power station is also actively helping the local community. On March 25, the power station launched a donation activity calling on its employees to contribute to the fight against the epidemic.

Located in Minas Gerais of Brazil, XCMG Brazil is the first overseas wholly-owned production base for a Chinese enterprise - the Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG) .

In 2014, XCMG Brazil was put into operation with an annual production capacity of 7,000 pieces of construction machinery, in an important sign of the strength of China-Brazil economic and trade cooperation.

During the epidemic, XCMG Brazil began to adopt the practice of separating the work between Chinese and Brazilian employees in mid-April. The Chinese staff were given the task of assembling 10 loaders of grain shoveling for a Brazilian agribusiness in less than 20 days.

A Chinese worker with XCMG Brazil sticks to his post on May 6. （Photo via XCMG Brazil）

In his motivation speech, Gan Xinting, deputy general manager of XCMG Brazil, told the employees: "If our customers need us, we must stand up and show the responsibility of Chinese enterprises to contribute to reducing the impact of the epidemic on the Brazilian economy."

Meanwhile, in February this year, after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Algeria, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited began paying serious attention to the issue, with various project departments taking epidemic prevention measures to ensure that the project could continue as scheduled.

A translator with China Railway Construction Corporation Limited helps a Chinese student with her study. （Photo via China Railway Construction Corporation Limited）

Under the guidance of the Chinese embassy in Algeria, the Chinese company actively assumed responsibility for taking care of Chinese students in Algeria after local schools were closed.

"After the school was closed, we had to take turns to go out to buy vegetables and cook food in the dormitory. Now we live in the big family of China Railway Construction Corporation, so we don't have to worry about living problems any more. We also get a taste of China and get access to independent bathrooms. We are really grateful to the company for taking care of us like their own family," said Hu Yani, a Chinese student in Algeria.